GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.48.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $251.22 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $258.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.