First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBMS

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $986.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.93. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 3,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.