ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 70.7% in September

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

ADMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.