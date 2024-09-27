ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 70.7% in September

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
ADMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- What is a support level?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.