StockNews.com Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Sell

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Transocean stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

