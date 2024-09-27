CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

KMX opened at $78.17 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

