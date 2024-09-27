StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Dril-Quip has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $530.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,732,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,408,000 after purchasing an additional 852,035 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 177.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dril-Quip by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

