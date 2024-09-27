FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

