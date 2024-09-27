Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
MXC stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.53.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
