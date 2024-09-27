Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MXC stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

