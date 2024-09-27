Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atos Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of AEXAY opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atos has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

