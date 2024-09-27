Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.