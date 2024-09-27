Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Increases By 60.4%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of ADRZF opened at $71.40 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $71.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

