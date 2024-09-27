Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 1.4 %

CMLS opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

