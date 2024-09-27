StockNews.com Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $417,752,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after buying an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

