StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EGRX stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $83,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

