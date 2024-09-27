GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

