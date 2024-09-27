GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
