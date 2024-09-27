Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.32.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 3.54% of Cara Therapeutics worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.