Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TOL stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $154.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
