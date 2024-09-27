Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Get Catalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT

Catalent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,429,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.