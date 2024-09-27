NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

NTAP opened at $124.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $1,376,474 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

