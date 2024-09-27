The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.43.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

