Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.