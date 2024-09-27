Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,226,889 shares of company stock valued at $830,973,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.