StockNews.com Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,024,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

