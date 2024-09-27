Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47.

Haynes International

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Haynes International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

