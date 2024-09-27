Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,261,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.71% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $76,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 49,061 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 136,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.