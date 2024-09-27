Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $75,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.