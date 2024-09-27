Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 272,743 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $74,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in FOX by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 67,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

