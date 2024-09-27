Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $158.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,270,000 after buying an additional 547,607 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,499,000 after buying an additional 522,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after buying an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

