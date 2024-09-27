Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 12.4%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 231.05 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 225 ($3.01). 1,325,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 652,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.20 ($2.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.70) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.49. The stock has a market cap of £439.13 million, a PE ratio of -715.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

