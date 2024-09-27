Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

Connexa Sports Technologies stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $112.80.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,557.21% and a negative net margin of 565.12%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.