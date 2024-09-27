Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 14,396,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 8,641,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.77 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 3.14.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

