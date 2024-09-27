Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) were up 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Approximately 262,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,767,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Tern Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

