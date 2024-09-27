Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

