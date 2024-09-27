iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

