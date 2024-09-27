Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,050,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,134,800,000 after purchasing an additional 263,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock worth $1,220,129,922. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

