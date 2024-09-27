Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,189 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 14.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 67,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $21,187,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 86,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,129,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

