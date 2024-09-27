Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 96,194 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $76,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,890,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after buying an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,363,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $12,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 1.3 %

PII opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.