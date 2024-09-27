Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 590,628 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of SentinelOne worth $77,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in S. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,769 shares of company stock worth $12,295,560. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.7 %

S opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

