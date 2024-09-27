Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $76,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $37.80 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

