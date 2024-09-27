Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.61 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,319,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $78,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 86,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 800.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 529,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 470,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after buying an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $132,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

