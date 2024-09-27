Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.40 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $77,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

