Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 113,685 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $78,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after buying an additional 301,771 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6,250.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 141,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 139,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

