Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of Power Integrations worth $76,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,424,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.