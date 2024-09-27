Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 219,432 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.02% of Expro Group worth $76,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 129.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 404,392 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

XPRO stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

