Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.95 Million Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.78% of Shoe Carnival worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Williams Trading upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.