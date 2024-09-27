QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on QS
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $18,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 880.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 316,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of QS stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.