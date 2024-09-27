Philux Global Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Philux Global Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 14,919,803 shares trading hands.
Philux Global Group Stock Performance
About Philux Global Group
Philux Global Group Inc engages in the provision of merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also produces and sells spirits; and focus on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and the international financial center and Asia diamond exchange.
