Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.77.
NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $34.87.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
