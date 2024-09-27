Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.77.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

