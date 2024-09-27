Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
NRGV opened at $0.96 on Friday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.66.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
