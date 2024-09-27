Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Vault by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 150,948 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Stock Up 2.1 %

NRGV opened at $0.96 on Friday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

