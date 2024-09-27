PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE:PPL opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

